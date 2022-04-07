Health Care Assistants required for Brampton Care Home

Brampton Care Home has an exciting opportunity for experienced and enthusiastic Health Care Assistants to join our upmarket modern Care Home in Oranmore.

We cater for most types of care to include long term, short term, convalescent care, dementia and are soon to open a specialist ABI and serious injury rehabilitation unit. At Brampton, our aim is to provide exceptional care in our best of class facilities.

Responsibilities

· To provide the highest standard of service as specified in the resident’s care plans and to contribute to the continual review of resident’s needs.

· Ensuring residents hygiene and personal care needs are maintained to the highest standards while maintaining the resident’s dignity at all times.

· To work as part of a team of Health Care Assistants, under the direction of the Operations Manager.

· Other duties directed by management.

Person Specification

· Good interpersonal skills and the ability to work as part of a large team.

· Ideally have completed or commenced a QQI/Fetac Level 5 Course in Healthcare.

· Professional, caring and empathetic nature

· Experience in residential care is desirable

· A good command of the English language

What you can expect to Gain:

A formal Qualification as a fully qualified Health Care Assistant with QQI Level 5 accreditation.

Career advancement for experienced HCA’s.

Free meals and coffee.

Uniform provided.

Free parking

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent

Salary: €11.00-€13.00 per hour

Email [email protected]

Ref; HCA 030422