Pictured with Molly and Ollie are lead characters from Coláiste Na Coiribe's production of All Shook Up in the Town Hall Theatre this week: Ross Ó Bruacháin (Chad), Rebecca Breathnach (Natalie) and Alma Ní Choileáin, Co-director and producer of All Shook Up and French teacher in Coláiste na Coiribe, Knocknacarra. ⬇️⬇️ Tickets: www.tht.ie Best of luck! 🤩 #MollieInTheMorning