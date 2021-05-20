Grp4 fabrications Galway have a job vacancy for PACKAGING / STORES Person

Grp4 fabrications Galway have a JOB VACANCY FOR PACKAGING / STORES PERSON FOR MOTORSPORT ENGINEERING COMPANY.

  • Must have previous experience in a similar position.
  • Must be quality conscious and neat, ability to use own initiative,
  • Must be energetic and have a “can-do” attitude.
  • Ideally suit someone with an Interest in Motorsport.

Role to include:

  • Daily picking / packaging & shipping of multiple & fast moving orders.
  • Light assembly of metal components prior to Shipping.
  • Daily manual Stock taking and reporting of shortages.
  • Good English essential and excellent communications skills.
  • Checking Goods inwards and reporting shortages and highlighting any issues.
  • Liaising with couriers & Ensure all areas of store are presented to the highest standard.

Apply with references to: [email protected] or

post to: GRP4 FABRICATIONS, Unit 8, Glenrock Business Park, Ballybane,Galway, H91KC97

