Grp4 fabrications Galway have a JOB VACANCY FOR PACKAGING / STORES PERSON FOR MOTORSPORT ENGINEERING COMPANY.
- Must have previous experience in a similar position.
- Must be quality conscious and neat, ability to use own initiative,
- Must be energetic and have a “can-do” attitude.
- Ideally suit someone with an Interest in Motorsport.
Role to include:
- Daily picking / packaging & shipping of multiple & fast moving orders.
- Light assembly of metal components prior to Shipping.
- Daily manual Stock taking and reporting of shortages.
- Good English essential and excellent communications skills.
- Checking Goods inwards and reporting shortages and highlighting any issues.
- Liaising with couriers & Ensure all areas of store are presented to the highest standard.
Apply with references to: [email protected] or
post to: GRP4 FABRICATIONS, Unit 8, Glenrock Business Park, Ballybane,Galway, H91KC97