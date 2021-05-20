print

Grp4 fabrications Galway have a JOB VACANCY FOR PACKAGING / STORES PERSON FOR MOTORSPORT ENGINEERING COMPANY.

Must have previous experience in a similar position.

Must be quality conscious and neat, ability to use own initiative,

Must be energetic and have a “can-do” attitude.

Ideally suit someone with an Interest in Motorsport.

Role to include:

Daily picking / packaging & shipping of multiple & fast moving orders.

Light assembly of metal components prior to Shipping.

Daily manual Stock taking and reporting of shortages.

Good English essential and excellent communications skills.

Checking Goods inwards and reporting shortages and highlighting any issues.

Liaising with couriers & Ensure all areas of store are presented to the highest standard.

Apply with references to: [email protected] or

post to: GRP4 FABRICATIONS, Unit 8, Glenrock Business Park, Ballybane,Galway, H91KC97