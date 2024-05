GRETB are recruiting Full- Time Position

Are you a qualified electrician with at least 3 years post apprenticeship work experience? Would you like to train the next generation of apprentice electricians? GRETB are recruiting electrical craft apprenticeship instructors to deliver training in its Training Centre in Mervue Business Park, Galway. Training will be provided. For Details on this exciting career opportunity visit gretb.ie/jobs