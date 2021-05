print

Greene’s Hardware, Ahascragh have a Position available in their accounts payable department.

Applicant must be able to prepare & enter invoices in the Accounts Payable Ledger, Prepare monthly creditors reconciliations on supplier accounts. 3-5 years accounts payable experience in a high volume and fast paced environment. Accounts Payable Attention to detail & Organisational Skills are essential.

Please send your CV to [email protected]