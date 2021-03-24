print

Grealy’s Food Store, Maree are hiring for the following positions: –

Permanent Full time Deli Assistant for our busy food counter – up to €27,000 salary per year for suitable candidate.

Permanent Part-time Food Assistant for our food preparation – 20-30 hours/week.

Permanent Part-time Shop Assistant 20-30 hours/week. Relevant experience is essential for all of our positions.

The candidates must have fluent English and must have their own mode of transport. Please forward your CV to [email protected].