Grealy’s Food Store, Maree are hiring for the following positions

  • Permanent Full time Deli Assistant for our busy food counter – up to €27,000 salary per year for suitable candidate.
  • Permanent Part-time Food Assistant for our food preparation – 20-30 hours/week.
  • Permanent Part-time Shop Assistant 20-30 hours/week. Relevant experience is essential for all of our positions. 

The candidates must have fluent English and must have their own mode of transport. Please forward your CV to [email protected].

