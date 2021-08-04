Get Fresh Catering are now recruiting for catering assistants to join their team in providing Catering Services at St Brigid’s Vocational School, Loughrea, Co. Galway
Catering Assistant
· Applicants must work under instructions from the chef.
· Knowledge of HACCP and Health & Safety Procedures
· Handling of Cash and general duties assigned by Chef
· General Cleaning duties during preparation of foods, to and after canteen service
Start Date: September 2021 when School Re-Opens
Salary: Negotiable
Hours: Minimum 25/30 hrs per week (Monday to Friday)
*Family Friendly Hours for anyone with Children or wanting to return to work.* To apply for this role, please send a detailed Curriculum Vitae either by Post: HR Department, Get Fresh Catering, Dunwiley, Stranorlar, Lifford, Co. Donegal Email: [email protected] Only applicants short listed for interview will be contacted.
Closing Date for Applicants: 13th August 2021