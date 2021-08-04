Get Fresh Catering are now recruiting for catering assistants

Get Fresh Catering are now recruiting for catering assistants to join their team in providing Catering Services at St Brigid’s Vocational School, Loughrea, Co. Galway

Catering Assistant

· Applicants must work under instructions from the chef.

· Knowledge of HACCP and Health & Safety Procedures

· Handling of Cash and general duties assigned by Chef

· General Cleaning duties during preparation of foods, to and after canteen service

Start Date: September 2021 when School Re-Opens

Salary: Negotiable

Hours: Minimum 25/30 hrs per week (Monday to Friday)

*Family Friendly Hours for anyone with Children or wanting to return to work.* To apply for this role, please send a detailed Curriculum Vitae either by Post: HR Department, Get Fresh Catering, Dunwiley, Stranorlar, Lifford, Co. Donegal Email: [email protected] Only applicants short listed for interview will be contacted.

Closing Date for Applicants: 13th August 2021

