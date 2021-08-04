print

Get Fresh Catering are now recruiting for catering assistants to join their team in providing Catering Services at St Brigid’s Vocational School, Loughrea, Co. Galway

Catering Assistant

· Applicants must work under instructions from the chef.

· Knowledge of HACCP and Health & Safety Procedures

· Handling of Cash and general duties assigned by Chef

· General Cleaning duties during preparation of foods, to and after canteen service

Start Date: September 2021 when School Re-Opens

Salary: Negotiable

Hours: Minimum 25/30 hrs per week (Monday to Friday)

*Family Friendly Hours for anyone with Children or wanting to return to work.* To apply for this role, please send a detailed Curriculum Vitae either by Post: HR Department, Get Fresh Catering, Dunwiley, Stranorlar, Lifford, Co. Donegal Email: [email protected] Only applicants short listed for interview will be contacted.

Closing Date for Applicants: 13th August 2021