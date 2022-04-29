General Operative required for JPK Fencing

JPK Fencing are currently looking for Workshop General Operative to join their growing team, based in

Claregalway. General steel fabrication work, drilling, cutting, grinding and forming of metals in an engineering workshop. Some steel work experience required but onsite training will be provided. Candidates must be competent and able to work on own initiative; Good understanding of English language is necessary. Salary: €25,000.00 per year. Please email cv to: [email protected]