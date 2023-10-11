Galway Bay FM

Gateway Community Care require Social Care Workers and Healthcare Assistants

Full- Time Position
11 October 2023
Gateway Community Care require Social Care Workers and Healthcare Assistants

Gateway Community Care are recruiting social care workers and healthcare assistants for their new expansion in Menlo. 

They offer flexible rota’s, career progression, competitive pay and lots more.  If you are interested in applying for a position, please send your CV to [email protected] or call 071 93 171 81.
Requirements:

Minimum requirements QQI 5 in Health Care, Social Care, Pre-Nursing Studies, Childcare or relevant field.

