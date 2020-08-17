Galway Greyhound Stadium Tote Department Have Vacancies for Handheld and Fixed Booth Tote Operators

Applicants MUST be over 18 Years Of Age and the Work is Friday and Saturday nights 7.00 – 10.45Pm at latest
Please send CV to  [email protected]

