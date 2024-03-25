Galway County Council require Retained Fire Fighters Full- Time Position

Are you ready to make a real difference in your community? Galway County Council are recruiting Retained Fire Fighters for Gort, Portumna, Mountbellew and Tuam Fire Stations.

Candidates must live and work within a reasonable distance of their Local Fire station and be available to attend drills and callouts. An annual retainer is payable in addition to specific payments for drills and callouts.

Application forms and further details of this post are available on our website at www.galway.ie or may be obtained by contacting the Human Resources Department, Tel; 091 509 303, e-mail [email protected].

GALWAY COUNTY COUNCIL IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES EMPLOYER

