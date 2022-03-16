Senior Shop Assistant

Galway Bay Seafood now requires a Senior Shop Assistant to join their team in Galway.

Full & Part-Time roles available.

Excellent daytime working hours, previous food experience would be beneficial, but full training will be provided.

Duties:

Advising & serving customers.

Processing payments.

Assisting customers in order to help them find what they need.

Ensuring stock levels are well maintained.

Promoting special offers.

Providing customers with information on pricing and product availability.

Arranging fish displays.

Ensuring our Hygiene and traceability standards are maintained.

Benefits of working with us:

⭐4 Weeks Paid Holidays.

⭐Retirement/Pension Plan. (Optional)

⭐ Company Parties/Team Building Days.

⭐Progression within the company. (We are a team. We trust our employees with their decisions and we hand the power into your hands.)Email cv to [email protected] or call 087 7995034