Galway Bay Seafood now requires a Senior Shop Assistant

Galway Bay Seafoods.

Senior Shop Assistant

Galway Bay Seafood now requires a Senior Shop Assistant to join their team in Galway.

Full & Part-Time roles available.

Excellent daytime working hours, previous food experience would be beneficial, but full training will be provided.

Duties:

  • Advising & serving customers.
  • Processing payments.
  • Assisting customers in order to help them find what they need.
  • Ensuring stock levels are well maintained.
  • Promoting special offers.
  • Providing customers with information on pricing and product availability.
  • Arranging fish displays.
  • Ensuring our Hygiene and traceability standards are maintained.

Benefits of working with us:

⭐4 Weeks Paid Holidays.

⭐Retirement/Pension Plan. (Optional)

⭐ Company Parties/Team Building Days.

⭐Progression within the company. (We are a team. We trust our employees with their decisions and we hand the power into your hands.)Email cv to [email protected] or call 087 7995034

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR