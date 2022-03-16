Senior Shop Assistant
Galway Bay Seafood now requires a Senior Shop Assistant to join their team in Galway.
Full & Part-Time roles available.
Excellent daytime working hours, previous food experience would be beneficial, but full training will be provided.
Duties:
- Advising & serving customers.
- Processing payments.
- Assisting customers in order to help them find what they need.
- Ensuring stock levels are well maintained.
- Promoting special offers.
- Providing customers with information on pricing and product availability.
- Arranging fish displays.
- Ensuring our Hygiene and traceability standards are maintained.
Benefits of working with us:
⭐4 Weeks Paid Holidays.
⭐Retirement/Pension Plan. (Optional)
⭐ Company Parties/Team Building Days.
⭐Progression within the company. (We are a team. We trust our employees with their decisions and we hand the power into your hands.)Email cv to [email protected] or call 087 7995034