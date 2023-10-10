Gaillimh le Gaeilge are hiring Full- Time Position

Tá Gaillimh le Gaeilge ag lorg comhordaitheoir nó cuideachta dhíograiseach a bhfuil taithí acu chun Féile Ghaeilge/dhátheangach a eagrú agus a chomhordú le linn Dheireadh Seachtaine Saoire Bainc Naomh Bríd in 2024. Tuilleadh eolais ag www.gleg.ie nó Bríd @ 087 2863075.

FAOIN IARRATAS

An dáta deiridh a nglacfar le hiarratais: 23 Deireadh Fómhair 2023 – Déanfar iarratais a mheas nuair a gheofar iad.

Nós Imeachta Iarratais: Seol iarratais leictreonacha ar an ríomhphost amháin chuig: [email protected] le “Post do Chomhordaitheoir na Féile” i líne an ábhair. Déanfar gach iarratas a mheas faoi rún. Seol leagan pdf amháin de na doiciméid seo a leanas: Litir chumhdaigh, Résumé. Trí theistiméireacht le seoladh ríomhphoist agus uimhir fóin.

Gaillimh le Gaeilge is looking for an experienced and enthusiastic individual or a festival/coordinator /event management organisation/company to organise and coordinate a bilingual/Irish language festival during the Saint Bridget’s Bank Holiday Weekend in 2024. Additional information at www.gleg.ie or Bríd @ 087 2863075.

APPLICATION INFORMATION

Application deadline: 23rd October 2023 – Applications reviewed upon receipt.

Apply to: Bríd Ní Chonghóile

Apply to e-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 091568876 or 0872863075

Application Procedure: Electronic submissions only sent to [email protected] with the subject line: “Festival Coordinator position”. All applications will be considered confidential. Please send .pdfs only of the following documents: Cover letter, Resume. Three references with e-mail and phone numbers.

