Experienced Childminder required in Gort Full- Time Position

Experienced Childminder required to mind two children (ages 1 and 3) in family home from Mid August for school terms (August to May) in the Gort area. Childminder is needed for two or three days a week (Tues, Weds and Thurs) between 7.45 am to 5.30pm. Applicant needs to be able to drop and collect 3 year old to preschool (3 min drive from house).

Please contact 0861902391 if interested.