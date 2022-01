Esquires Coffee Eyre Square are Recruiting and seek applications for the following positions:

2 x Full Time Barista/Waiter(ess)

1 x Senior Deli Assistant or Commis Chef

Minimum 1 yr Experience

Good spoken English required

8 hr Shifts ** NO NIGHT WORK !

Two consecutive days off each week.

Excellent Terms & Conditions to suitable Candidates.



Please apply in person to Caryl or Colm at our Coffee Counter inside or email CV to [email protected]