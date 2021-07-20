Esquires Coffee Eyre Sq have the following full time positions available

print

Esquires Coffee, 11 Eyre Sq have the following full time positions available…

1..Commis Chef or Senior Deli Assistant..Min 1 year relevant experience..NO NIGHT WORK !! Excellent terms & conditions to suitable applicant.

2..Experienced Full Time Waiter(ess).Min 1 year relevant experience..NO NIGHT WORK !

3..Experienced Full Time Baristas..Two positions available..Min 1 year experience..Immediate start

NO NIGHT WORK !!

Please apply in person to Caryl or Colm at Esquires Coffee Counter 11 Eyre Sq, or send an up to date CV to [email protected]