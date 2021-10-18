Elfltown are casting and hiring for the following roles:

Elfltown is an immersive theatrical journey to see Santa Claus and runs from the 24th November to the 23rd December at the Galway Racecourse.
We are casting for the following roles:
- Santa Claus
- Mrs Claus
- Elves for acting roles
- Elftown helpers
Experience with theatre and live productions is an advantage but not necessary for all roles. Real beard is essential for Santa Claus.
We are hiring:
- Stage Managers
- Scheduling Manager
- Carpenters
- Cafe Staff
- Dresser/Decor
- Scenic painters
Contact [email protected] or call 0861511446