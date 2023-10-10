EBTC are hiring a practice receptionist Full- Time Position

Share story:

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Practice Receptionist. Suitable candidates will have excellent verbal and written communication, strong IT skills, exemplary customer service skills and experience managing a busy reception desk. EBTC also place a strong emphasis on being a good team-player and successful candidates will have the opportunity to work as part of a diverse and interesting team.

To apply please send your CV & covering letter to [email protected]

Part-time: 30 hrs per week

Salary: €23,119.00 per year (€30,420 pro-rata) (€15 / hour)

Closing date: 16/10/23