Eason’s require multiple positions Full- Time Position

Share story:

Exciting opportunities to join the Eason Store Management Team, Galway. They are looking for:

Trainee Manager – Assisting in the day-to-day running of store, the role offers candidates the opportunity to gain substantial retail management experience and professional development.

Assistant Manager – Responible for overseeing, controlling, and monitoring of our Galway stores, the role involves contributing to the overall achievement of the store’s KPIs, effective operational store management and team development. Follow link to find out more: https://www.irishjobs.ie/jobs-at/eason-limited/jobs

For more, see our JobSpot.

Follow us on X and Instagram.