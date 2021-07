print

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise that due to a scheduled ESB outage, there will be no water and low pressure in the Williamstown area on Wednesday 21st July from 9am to 6pm. The town should be not be affected but the old Williamstown Group Water Scheme will not have water.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.