Duanes Hardware is looking for a Retail Counter Assistant.The applicant must have at least 1 year experience working behind the counter in an Agri or Builders Providers retail store.

Basic computer skills essential.Applicant must be enthusiastic, have good customer care skills and be willing to work in the yard when required.

Please email CV’s to [email protected]

