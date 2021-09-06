Drain Doctor is currently looking for an experienced Plumber to join their team on a full-time basis..
We are committed to providing a high level of service to our customers, whether commercial or domestic, ensuring that we are always first choice for any drainage or plumbing solutions.
- The role will vary from day to day delivering solutions to domestic and commercial plumbing and drainage issues.
We are looking for enthusiastic team players with excellent customer-focused skills and a great attitude.
Experience in plumbing and drainage, the ability to work upon own initiative, manage a very varied work load, and good communication skills are beneficial