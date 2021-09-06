print

Drain Doctor is currently looking for an experienced Plumber to join their team on a full-time basis..

We are committed to providing a high level of service to our customers, whether commercial or domestic, ensuring that we are always first choice for any drainage or plumbing solutions.

The role will vary from day to day delivering solutions to domestic and commercial plumbing and drainage issues.

We are looking for enthusiastic team players with excellent customer-focused skills and a great attitude.

Experience in plumbing and drainage, the ability to work upon own initiative, manage a very varied work load, and good communication skills are beneficial