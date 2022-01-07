DPD Ireland are recruiting permanent drivers for their Claregalway Depot

We’re Recruiting
Delivery Drivers (Claregalway Depot)
DPD Ireland leads the field in next day parcel delivery throughout Ireland with 35 regionally based collection and delivery depots and a state of the art sortation hub in Athlone, Co. Westmeath.  
We are currently inviting applications for parcel Delivery Drivers to join our Claregalway depot team. To succeed as a DPD delivery driver, you should be polite and prompt with a commitment to providing our Customers with an excellent delivery experience.


Responsibilities

• Delivering and collecting parcels to/from customers on designated routes throughout the County
of Galway.
• Responsible for loading and unloading parcels into delivery vehicles.
• Maintaining regular communication with the depot management.
• Adhering to assigned routes and following time schedules using up to date technical equipment.
• Security/Safety conscious at all times. 

Candidate Requirements The successful candidate needs:


• To have a full clean category B driving licence for more than 2 years.
• Be over the age of 23.
• Good communication skills, a can do attitude and customer focused approach.
• Flexible with regard to working hours.
• Good time management skills.
• Energy and Enthusiasm with an ability to use own initiative.
• Strong work ethic with a willingness to learn.

To Apply, Email your CV to [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR