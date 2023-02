DK Shoes Unit 1, Galway Shopping Centre, Headford road, Galway have a part time position available for 2 days per week. No late nights required. Experience not essential as training will be provided. Ability to to deal with customers and good English required.

For more details call instore at the Galway shopping centre or phone 091-535822.

For more, see our JobSpot.

Follow us on Twitter.