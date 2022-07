Dillon-Leetch & Company Solicitors currently have a vacancy for a legal secretary in both their Galway Office and Ballyhaunis Office. The Galway Office is located at 4 Bird Cage Row, Spanish Parade, Galway. The Ballyhaunis office is located at Main Street, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo. Experience as a legal secretary is preferred but not essential. CV’s can be submitted to: [email protected] and [email protected] respectively.

