Croí, the Heart and Stroke Charity, is recruiting a Community Stroke Support Specialist.

We are growing our activities in the area of stroke, which currently include education related to stroke prevention and stroke recovery, support groups, stroke-specific yoga and seated exercise and a communication group.

The Stroke Specialist will lead on the delivery, development and evaluation of Croí activities dedicated to the prevention of stroke and supporting people who have experienced stroke, with a particular emphasis on self-management.

As this is a dynamic, exciting role with a broad scope, we welcome applications from interested, experienced and highly motivated professionals from a range of backgrounds, including Nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech and Language Therapy or Psychology.

This position would be ideally suited to a health professional interested in a dynamic and wide-ranging role as a patient advocate, involving the development, coordination and delivery a range of stroke prevention and support initiatives; including the Croí MyStroke programme; cardiovascular and stroke risk factor screening, risk factor management and lifestyle modification programmes; public awareness campaigns, research, engagement with local and national conversations around services for stroke, and clinical management and leadership.

This role requires excellent leadership skills in delivering and developing high-quality, evidence-based and person-centred services and supports related to stroke, focusing on the quality of programmes and activities, skills in audit and quality assessment activities. The successful candidate will have initiative and drive as well as the ability to work collaboratively with a multi-disciplinary team.

The role is based in Croí Heart & Stroke Centre, Newcastle, Galway, but flexible working arrangements, based around programme delivery requirements, are available.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

Bring clinical experience and experience working in the stroke area to optimise and develop Croí activities related to stroke, to ensure we are meeting the needs and priorities of people who have experienced stroke, their families and carers.

Deliver to a defined protocol, relevant assessment and management of individuals who participate in Croí stroke-related programmes, ensuring necessary advice, support and counselling are available where necessary. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the majority of health activities are being operated virtually at present.

Ensure efficient collection and management of patient and programme information, enabling evaluation of activities and review of performance. Ensure comprehensive protocols of service provision with associated documentation are in place for all programmes and activities, reflective of current guidelines.

Coordinate and deliver health promotion information sessions to members of the public.

Be responsible for stroke education resources, on a range of topics such as managing stroke risk factors.

Ensure the service delivery model facilitates behaviour change utilising techniques such as motivational interviewing, brief intervention and goal setting.

Be professionally accountable for all aspects of your own work, working to best practice guidelines and the Health Team protocols.

Develop and maintain relationships with specialist stroke services within acute and community settings.

Work with local and national bodies in the development and implementation of national health service priorities, such as Integrated Care Programmes.

Be responsible for your own continuing professional development, with mentoring and support from Croí.

Skills and Competencies

The post holder will be required to demonstrate:

A proficient knowledge of current developments in the prevention and management of stroke.

Advanced clinical reasoning.

Highly effective communication and interpersonal skills.

The ability to work autonomously and as part of a multi-disciplinary team in service delivery, development and in achieving key performance outputs.

Demonstrate leadership skills in the management and co-ordination of stroke activities.

Initiative and motivation in service delivery.

Confidence, assertiveness and flexibility.

Excellent IT skills to include use of Email, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Database management.

Excellent writing skills, contributing to information leaflets, reports and presentations.

Experience in public speaking/delivery of patient education sessions.

Excellent organisational skills with an aptitude for effective time management, problem solving, project planning, delivery and execution.

A commitment to quality measurable through audit and/or research.

Essential Requirements

The post holder must be suitably qualified as follows:

Be registered with relevant professional body.

Be at least 5 years post registration/graduation with at least at least 3 years’ relevant experience, within the last two years.

Have the clinical, managerial and administrative capacity to fulfil the functions of the role.

Have experience of service evaluation or clinical audit.

Remuneration

An attractive and competitive remuneration package commensurate with experience is available for the right candidate. It is intended that this will be a Full-Time position, but there is scope to consider flexible working arrangements. This is initially a fixed term position with a contract term of one year, and potential for extension.

To apply, please send your CV with a cover letter to [email protected] by 16:00 on Friday 18th March.