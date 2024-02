Croí require a Nurse with experience in Obesity Treatment Full- Time Position

Croí, the Heart and Stroke Charity, is seeking to appoint a Nurse, with experience in obesity treatment, to join the Croí Multidisciplinary Health Team. For more information, visit www.croi.ie/careers.

To apply, please send your CV, with a cover letter, to [email protected] by 4 pm on Monday, March 4th.

