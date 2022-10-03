Corrib Stone Creations are hiring

Corrib Stone Creations are Galway’s leading manufacture of Kitchen Countertops. We are looking to employ a showroom administrator for our Galway City premises. The position will be Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm

Duties & Responsibilities:

Learning about the ordering, manufacturing & installation process.

Ensuring our customers journey is a 5-star experience from start to finish

Dealing with the day to day issues within the showroom & ensuring all enquiries are followed up in a timely manner.

Have excellent communication skills.

Have the ability to work on your own initiative.

Email your CV or expression of interest to [email protected]

