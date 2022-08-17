Corrib Oil are hiring

Corrib Oil have an exciting opportunity to join our growing team in our Oil Depot in Galway. We are recruiting for the following role:

• HGV Mechanic – Full Time.

This is an excellent opportunity to join a household brand, who are going through a period of rapid growth. The company has been operating for the past 35 years in the Retail and Oil Distribution sectors throughout Ireland. For further information or to apply call Tom on 087-2570701 or email your CV to [email protected]

Corrib Oil is an equal opportunities employer.

