Complete Laboratory Solutions is now looking to recruit a Cleaner

Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS) , Ireland’s largest privately owned contract laboratory is experiencing considerable growth and is now looking to recruit a Cleaner for our new facility on the Tuam Road, Galway city. This person will work 20 hours per week and must be reliable with good attention to detail.

If interested please send current CV to Tom McAvinchey at [email protected]cls.ie by close of business on Friday 7th January

We’ll reply only to those applicants progressing to the next recruitment stage.