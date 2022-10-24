Coiste Naíonra Ghaelscoil Dara in Renmore are hiring

Coiste Naíonra Ghaelscoil Dara in Renmore are currently recruiting Early Years Educators to work with children with Special Needs under the AIMS Programme (Extra support for a children to participate fully in their ECCE entitlement) This part time position is for three hours daily from 8.40am to 11.40 am Monday to Friday and a second position is available for two mornings 8.40am-11.40am Monday and Tuesday.

Level 5 in Early Childcare required. Please apply via email to [email protected].com by Friday 28/10/2022.

