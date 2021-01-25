CLS is now looking to recruit a number of drivers

print

CLS, Ireland’s largest privately owned contract laboratory is experiencing considerable growth and is now looking to recruit a number of drivers. Our drivers are responsible for the collection and delivery of samples to and from clients nationwide.

• Applicants must be experienced and have a clean driving licence.

• Good level of fitness

• Able to be flexible.

If interested please send current CV to Tom McAvinchey at [email protected]

We’ll reply only to those applicants progressing to the next recruitment stage.