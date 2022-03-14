Cleaningmachines.ie have two positions available for Service technicians

Cleaningmachines.ie Suppliers of Commercial and Industrial Cleaning Equipment have two positions available for Service technicians, one position for a junior workshop warehouse assistant based in the Workshop in Claregalway Corporate Park and the other servicing our customer base throughout Ireland.

A good working knowledge of electrical and mechanical systems is an advantage, a clean drivers licence is a requirement, full training will be provided, Please apply to [email protected] or phone 1800 848 777