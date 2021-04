print

Want to start a job with a spectacular difference? We are recruiting for a Chef to join our team at Aras Ronain Community Nursing home on the Aran Islands, Inis Mor.

This is a permanent position, with a competitive hourly rate, hours of work 9am-5.30pm, 3 days on/ 4 days off cycle( 24-32 hours per week).

If so please contact Sheena on 086 6060192 or send your CV to Sheena Staunton, Aras Ronain Community Nursing Home, Inis Mor, Aran Island, Co Galway