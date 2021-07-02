print

Due to increased customer demand, Chanelle Pharma are urgently looking for Production and Warehouse Operatives with an Immediate Start.

Chanelle Pharma is Ireland’s largest indigenous generic pharmaceutical manufacturer of both medical and veterinary products.

This is an opportunity to be part of a dynamic team within the Production or Warehouse function. We are looking for individuals who will support and drive Chanelle Pharma’s vision to be the most valued global provider of high quality, competitively priced pharmaceutical products and to provide excellent services and support to our customers.

For more information please contact on Claire on 091 872573 or send us your updated CV to [email protected]