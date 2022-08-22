Caulfield Industries are hiring

Caulfield Industrial is Ireland’s leading industrial supply company servicing the manufacturing and service sectors with the highest quality products for over 45 years.

We are now recruiting for Warehouse Operatives for the following shifts (based at our Head Office in Oranmore, Galway);

Five-day morning shift – Monday to Thursday 06.00 – 13.45/Friday 06.00 – 16.30.

Four-day evening shift – Monday to Wednesday 14.00-Midnight/Thursday 14.00-23.00

POSITION SUMMARY:

The successful person will be responsible for picking, packing and complete and accurate on-time delivery to customers ensuring efficiency and customer satisfaction.

REQUIREMENTS:

· Experience in a Warehouse environment an advantage.

· Forklift License an advantage.

· Fluent English essential.

· Self motivated and flexible.

· Excellent organizational skills.

· Demonstrated attention to detail.

For more, see our JobSpot.

Follow us on Twitter.