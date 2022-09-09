Caulfield Industrial are hiring

Located in Oranmore Business Park in Galway, Caulfield Industrial is Ireland’s leading industrial supply company servicing the Manufacturing & Service sectors with the highest quality products for over 40 years. The Caulfield Industrial Group is now recruiting for the following position:

Design Technician

The primary responsibility for the person in this role involves working with customers across a wide range of companies to offer foam design solutions and to design foam for toolboxes as per customer demands. This involves communicating via email to customers in a clear and precise manner and manufacturing the foam with a laser machine and assembling product.

Skills/Requirements

Experience with Auto-Cad, Creo Parametric or Coral draw and a good understanding of basic design structure.

Experience in Manufacturing Machine Operations an advantage

Level 6/7 qualification an advantage.

Good mechanical skills as assembly is required (understanding of tools).

Excellent problem solving skills and always looking for new opportunities for improvement.

Good understanding of efficiency in relation to Manufacturing.

Excellent communication skills and ability to work well with others.

To apply for this position, please submit your CV by email to [email protected]

