Caulfield Industrial are hiring

Located in Oranmore Business Park in Galway, Caulfield Industrial is Ireland’s leading industrial supply company servicing the Manufacturing & Service sectors with the highest quality products for over 40 years. The Caulfield Industrial Group is now recruiting for the following position:
Design Technician
The primary responsibility for the person in this role involves working with customers across a wide range of companies to offer foam design solutions and to design foam for toolboxes as per customer demands. This involves communicating via email to customers in a clear and precise manner and manufacturing the foam with a laser machine and assembling product.
Skills/Requirements
- Experience with Auto-Cad, Creo Parametric or Coral draw and a good understanding of basic design structure.
- Experience in Manufacturing Machine Operations an advantage
- Level 6/7 qualification an advantage.
- Good mechanical skills as assembly is required (understanding of tools).
- Excellent problem solving skills and always looking for new opportunities for improvement.
- Good understanding of efficiency in relation to Manufacturing.
- Excellent communication skills and ability to work well with others.
To apply for this position, please submit your CV by email to [email protected]
