Campus Living have a position for Conference, Event and Groups Manager

Job Title

Conference, Event and Groups Manager

Reports to Business Development & Operations Manager, Conference & Events and General Manager, Residences

Job Role:

Campus Living seeks to appoint an experienced entrepreneurial candidate to the position of Conference, Event and Groups Manager. This is a very much a ‘hands-on’ client facing role, reporting directly to the Business Development & Operations Manager and General Manager. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing a portfolio of events while acting as a Duty Manager in the residences from May to August.

The ideal candidate will have strong business acumen and a proven track record within industry. S/he will have a background in the hospitality/tourism sector, strong project management skills and significant experience with IT and reservations systems.

MAIN DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The successful candidate will be an experienced event and group operations / reservations manager who is able to demonstrate a stable and progressive background in high volume 4* standard hospitality / event operations. He/she will be highly motivated with a keen understanding of the end-to-end sales process and will require excellent interpersonal and organisational skills. The post holder should have the ability to lead, negotiate and work as an effective team member.

The post holder will;

Manage a portfolio of events (conferences, summer study programme and sports) to include; client relationship management, coordination and oversight of the booking of facilities and services; budgetary and financial management and invoicing. Post Covid19, events will be a mix of on-site, virtual and hybrid.

develop and implement sales strategies to expand existing and grow new business opportunities.

promote an exceptional customer service ethos.

administer software packages including Kinetics Solutions (KX), Clearbookings Event Registration System and Virtual Event Software.

generate financial and operational reporting.

support the General Manager, Residences and Business Development & Operations Manager.

Conferences & Events in office policy formulation and implementation of new business development.

administrative duties as required including support management of academic year activities

represent the company within and outside as appropriate.

From May to August, the post holder will work as a duty manager in the residences a on a shift basis. This

job description may evolve and develop with particular focus on business development.

For further details, please contact Patricia Walsh, email [email protected]