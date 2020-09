Caíseal Geal Nursing Home Castlegar have vacancies for a Registered Nurse.

Attractive career opportunities are offered while working in a Team Group in a new, Resident Friendly Architectural Designed Nursing Home.

Experience in a similar role is necessary together with NMBI Registration.

Apply with current CV to [email protected], Phone 757609 to arrange an interview or visit our website www.castlegarnursinghome.ie