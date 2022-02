Byrne Mech Ltd is an engineering currently have the following vacancies

Byrne Mech Ltd is an engineering & manufacturing company delivering world class solutions for the global market and are based in Athenry.

We currently have the following vacancies:

Maintenance Technician – 3 years Machinery Maintenance in a similar environment is required

Work Cell Supervisors – Vast Sheet metal experience necessary

Quality Engineering Technician – Experience required

General Assembly Operators – training will be given

Punch Press Operators – experience an advantage

Brake Press Operators – experience an advantage

MIG and TIG Welders – experience required

Powder Paint Sprayers – training will be given

Replies to [email protected] by close of Friday 4th March 2022