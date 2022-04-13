Byrne Mech Ltd are hiring the following roles

Byrne Mech Ltd is an engineering & manufacturing company delivering world class solutions for the global market and are based in Athenry.

We currently have the following vacancies.

· Maintenance Technician – 3 years Machinery Maintenance in a similar environment is required

· Work Cell Supervisors – Vast Sheet metal experience necessary

· General Assembly Operators – training will be given

· Stores person- Experience required –Forklift license compulsory. Efficient in MRP Computer system.

Replies to [email protected]