Byrne Mech Ltd are hiring the following roles

Byrne Mech Ltd is an engineering & manufacturing company delivering world class solutions for the global market and are based in Athenry.
We currently have the following vacancies.
· Maintenance Technician – 3 years Machinery Maintenance in a similar environment is required
· Work Cell Supervisors – Vast Sheet metal experience necessary
· General Assembly Operators – training will be given
· Stores person- Experience required –Forklift license compulsory. Efficient in MRP Computer system.
Replies to [email protected]