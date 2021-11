Brothers of Charity Services Ireland West Region, Recruitment Open Evenings take place in the Harbour Hotel, Galway and Hannon’s Hotel, Roscommon on Thursday 25th November from 4 to 8pm.

Interested in joining their service then pop into one of these events.

For more details and to view current opportunities, visit brothersofcharity.ie/galway or contact the HR Department on 091 721400.