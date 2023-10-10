Brothers of Charity Services are hiring for multiple positions Full- Time Position

BROTHERS OF CHARITY SERVICES IRELAND – WEST REGION

We wish to invite applications for the following posts in:

John Paul Services – West Galway

John Paul Adult Services based in Ballybane, Galway provides a combination of campus and community based services to adults with varying support needs, based on personal outcome measures. Our services are currently undergoing a transition from a campus based service to community living, where we aim to create opportunities for the people we support to be valued citizens in their communities and to have everyday life experiences. Our focus is to form a partnership with the people we support and their families to ensure each individual live their best life.

JOB REF: 236/2023 PERMANENT TEAM LEADERS x 3

Closing date for receipt of completed application forms online is:

5pm Monday 23rd October 2023

Ø Candidates should be able to demonstrate leadership, communication and team working skills and be a flexible and dynamic individual.

JOB REF: 224/2023 PERMANENT SUPPORT WORKERS

Closing date for receipt of completed application forms online is:

5pm Sunday 15th October 2023

Ø Candidates must have a good general education. A recognised qualification appropriate to the Field of intellectual disability is an advantage. QQI Level 5 or higher is desirable.

Ø A minimum of one years’ experience of working with individuals with an Intellectual Disability is desirable, full training will be provided.

Ø The candidate should have knowledge of person-centered planning.

Ø A full clean manual Driving License, which qualifies you to drive manual transmission vehicles on Irish Roads and use of your own car is an essential requirement.

Ø Fluency in verbal and written English is an essential requirement of this post.

To view the full job description and to make an application on-line, please log onto the Brothers of Charity website at careers.brothersofcharity.ie

The Brothers of Charity Services Ireland is an equal opportunities employer