Brooks Builder Providers have the following positions to offer

Brooks Builder Providers are one of the largest in the country, due to our continued success we are looking to expand our Galway business and have the following positions to offer….

Storeman:

A knowledge and recognition of plumbing materials, a full driving and forklift licence would be desirable. Computer literate and knowledge of stock systems. Person must be organised and able to work on own initiative.

Sales Counter position:

Again a knowledge and recognition of plumbing materials would be an advantage, job entails receiving, processing and organizing stock deliveries along with other day to day activities.Team player for both positions essential, full training provided. Salary negotiable for the correct candidate.For further details please send CV to[email protected]