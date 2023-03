Day-time Chef/Cook required at Brigit’s Garden in Roscahill, Co. Galway.

Flexible day-time hours with a 5pm finish in a beautiful location with a relaxed vibe. They are looking for a Chef or cook for the Café. Full or part-time.

Email [email protected] or call 091 550905 (www.brigitsgarden.ie/jobs)

For more, see our JobSpot.

Follow us on Twitter.