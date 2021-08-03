Bon Secours Hospital Galway to introduce a New Graduate Nursing Programme

print

Bon Secours Hospital Galway has a long tradition in providing the highest quality of care and service to the people of Galway and surrounding counties.

We are now delighted to introduce a New Graduate Nursing Programme to support recently qualified nurses in making the transition and assisting you progress in your career, in your chosen field.

Come and meet us at our Open Evening from 5pm – 8pm on Monday 9th August 2021 at The Connacht Hotel, Galway.