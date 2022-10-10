Bon Secours Hospital are hiring

Applications are invited for the following position:

The responsibilities of this role will include but will not be limited to the following:

• To provide housekeeping services within the hospital in accordance with the housekeeping shift schedules and procedures

• Pleasant friendly manner

• Excellent communication and people skills

• Minimum Leaving Certificate standard

• Organisational skills

• Fluency in English

• Previous housekeeping experience desirable but not essential

Please forward a letter of application along with an updated CV, no later than Friday 21st November 2022, to Ms. Michelle Kenny, Head of Human Resources, Bon Secours Hospital, Renmore, Galway or E-mail :[email protected]

