Bluebird Care is hiring a Practice Supervisor to supervise, train and mentor Healthcare Assistants in the delivery of home care throughout Galway city and county.

Must have at least 2 years experience and hold a minimum qualification of QQI Level 5 in a Healthcare related discipline and have at least a QQI Level 6 management qualification OR Degree in Social care or similar.

Call Carolyn at Bluebird Care on 091 four eight hundred forty-nine or email your CV to [email protected]