Bay Enterprises has a vacancy for a qualified electrician to work Weekends

Electrical Technician (12 Month Contract: Weekend Shift)

Bay Enterprises is a maintenance company that specialises in Industrial Equipment repair for a wide range of Industries in Ireland.

Bay provides onsite contractors to customers as well as a repair workshop in Limerick which repairs a wide variety of products.

There is a vacancy for a qualified electrician to work Weekends (3 x 12 hour shifts, Fri – Sun, 6:00 – 18:00). They are seeking this position to be filled for a period of at least 1 year on a contract basis. The position is based in Galway.

Please email your CV to [email protected]

The successful candidate will utilize their technical skills in the generation and development of medical device products and process technologies.

Main Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Electrical breakdown support to assigned production lines ensuring products manufactured conform to quality standards and specifications.
  • Preventative Maintenance procedures to be carried out
  • Working as part of a team to identify and resolve systematic equipment issues.
  • Participate in cross functional process improvement initiatives.
  • Identify, gain approval and complete continuous improvement projects.
  • Effectively communicate line issues and offer solutions.
  • Prioritise issues in conjunction with production group.
  • Presents and implements solutions to equipment related issues.
  • Installation and modification of equipment and fixtures.
  • Seeks technical advice from engineers or supervisor for complex problems.
  • Performs other related duties and tasks as required.

Qualifications/Experience:

  • Qualified Electrician is necessary.
  • Prior experience conducting PM’s/ mechanical maintenance in a fast moving GMP environment significant advantage.
  • Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering discipline, or relevant trade qualification.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a related field.
  • Excellent analytical skills and the ability to solve moderately complex technical problems.
  • Prior experience in Medical Device manufacturing environment significant advantage.
  • PC skills including standard offices packages.
  • PLC troubleshooting experience would be an advantage.
  • Ability to work well as a team member and on own initiative 
  • Knowledge of various tooling and testing equipment.
  • Experience of automation .is essential.
  • Excellent Problem Solving with a proven track history. 
  • Knowledge of Lean tools such as TPM, 8-Step problem solving and 5S.
  • Pneumatic Troubleshooting experience is essential
  • AutoCAD or Solid Works would be an advantage.
  • Medical Device/Pharma experience would also be an advantage.

