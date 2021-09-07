Bay Enterprises has a vacancy for a qualified electrician to work Weekends

print

Electrical Technician (12 Month Contract: Weekend Shift)

Bay Enterprises is a maintenance company that specialises in Industrial Equipment repair for a wide range of Industries in Ireland.

Bay provides onsite contractors to customers as well as a repair workshop in Limerick which repairs a wide variety of products.

There is a vacancy for a qualified electrician to work Weekends (3 x 12 hour shifts, Fri – Sun, 6:00 – 18:00). They are seeking this position to be filled for a period of at least 1 year on a contract basis. The position is based in Galway.

Please email your CV to [email protected]

The successful candidate will utilize their technical skills in the generation and development of medical device products and process technologies.

Main Duties/Responsibilities:

Electrical breakdown support to assigned production lines ensuring products manufactured conform to quality standards and specifications.

Preventative Maintenance procedures to be carried out

Working as part of a team to identify and resolve systematic equipment issues.

Participate in cross functional process improvement initiatives.

Identify, gain approval and complete continuous improvement projects.

Effectively communicate line issues and offer solutions.

Prioritise issues in conjunction with production group.

Presents and implements solutions to equipment related issues.

Installation and modification of equipment and fixtures.

Seeks technical advice from engineers or supervisor for complex problems.

Performs other related duties and tasks as required.

Qualifications/Experience: