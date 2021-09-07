Bay Enterprises has a vacancy for a qualified electrician to work Weekends

Electrical Technician (12 Month Contract: Weekend Shift)
Bay Enterprises is a maintenance company that specialises in Industrial Equipment repair for a wide range of Industries in Ireland.
Bay provides onsite contractors to customers as well as a repair workshop in Limerick which repairs a wide variety of products.
There is a vacancy for a qualified electrician to work Weekends (3 x 12 hour shifts, Fri – Sun, 6:00 – 18:00). They are seeking this position to be filled for a period of at least 1 year on a contract basis. The position is based in Galway.
Please email your CV to [email protected]
The successful candidate will utilize their technical skills in the generation and development of medical device products and process technologies.
Main Duties/Responsibilities:
- Electrical breakdown support to assigned production lines ensuring products manufactured conform to quality standards and specifications.
- Preventative Maintenance procedures to be carried out
- Working as part of a team to identify and resolve systematic equipment issues.
- Participate in cross functional process improvement initiatives.
- Identify, gain approval and complete continuous improvement projects.
- Effectively communicate line issues and offer solutions.
- Prioritise issues in conjunction with production group.
- Presents and implements solutions to equipment related issues.
- Installation and modification of equipment and fixtures.
- Seeks technical advice from engineers or supervisor for complex problems.
- Performs other related duties and tasks as required.
Qualifications/Experience:
- Qualified Electrician is necessary.
- Prior experience conducting PM’s/ mechanical maintenance in a fast moving GMP environment significant advantage.
- Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering discipline, or relevant trade qualification.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a related field.
- Excellent analytical skills and the ability to solve moderately complex technical problems.
- Prior experience in Medical Device manufacturing environment significant advantage.
- PC skills including standard offices packages.
- PLC troubleshooting experience would be an advantage.
- Ability to work well as a team member and on own initiative
- Knowledge of various tooling and testing equipment.
- Experience of automation .is essential.
- Excellent Problem Solving with a proven track history.
- Knowledge of Lean tools such as TPM, 8-Step problem solving and 5S.
- Pneumatic Troubleshooting experience is essential
- AutoCAD or Solid Works would be an advantage.
- Medical Device/Pharma experience would also be an advantage.