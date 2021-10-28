Ballinasloe Training Workshop is recruiting for two Project Workers

Ballinasloe Training Workshop – Canal House

Ballinasloe Training Workshop provides education, training, personal development and progression opportunities to facilitate and support positive change in the lives of young and adult offenders and those at risk of offending.

We are currently recruiting for two positions:

Project Worker incorporating Administration (Full time role). This role includes the design and delivery of programmes, one to one and group work and Centre Administration

Project Worker / Caretaker (28 hours pw). This role involves Cleaning, maintenance and training/programme delivery.

Job descriptions and person specifications available by email request only to [email protected]

Cover Letter and CV (with position applying for clearly stated) to be submitted by email only to [email protected] by 5pm Friday 12th November. Shortlisting will apply